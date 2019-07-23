TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
TXZ253-240300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ255-240300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ257-240300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ252-240300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ254-240300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ256-240300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the
northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-240300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
TXZ249-240300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ250-240300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon shifting to
the northeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ353-240300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ251-240300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the
northeast. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ351-240300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the
northeast 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
