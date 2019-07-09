TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

354 FPUS54 KBRO 092057

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

TXZ253-101500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ255-101500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 80.

$$

TXZ257-101500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-101500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

80s. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ254-101500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-101500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-101500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to

116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ249-101500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ250-101500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ353-101500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ251-101500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-101500-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

