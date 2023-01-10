TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023

903 FPUS54 KEWX 100820

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

TXZ192-102130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog through the day. Mostly

clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-102130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ183-102130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-102130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ187-102130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-102130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog, then areas of dense

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ190-102130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-102130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-102130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ206-102130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog, then areas of dense fog this

morning. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ224-102130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

TXZ228-102130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ184-102130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-102130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog through the day. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-102130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ188-102130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ223-102130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ207-102130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ191-102130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of dense fog through the day. Mostly

clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-102130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ189-102130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ186-102130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ202-102130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ225-102130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ194-102130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ171-102130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-102130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Clear. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ204-102130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ185-102130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ203-102130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs around 80. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ173-102130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-102130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TXZ218-102130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

220 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly clear.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather