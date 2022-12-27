TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ 758 FPUS54 KEWX 270805 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 TXZ192-272115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ205-272115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ183-272115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ220-272115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ187-272115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ193-272115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ190-272115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-272115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-272115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ206-272115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-272115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ228-272115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ184-272115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ209-272115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ219-272115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ188-272115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ223-272115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-272115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-272115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-272115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ189-272115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ186-272115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ202-272115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ225-272115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ194-272115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ171-272115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ217-272115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ204-272115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ185-272115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ203-272115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ173-272115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ221-272115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ218-272115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 205 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$