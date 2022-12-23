TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 5 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill readings as low as 2 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 8 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 3 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 6 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 8 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 8 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 7 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low

as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 8 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 16. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 8 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 5 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 4 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low

as 8 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 7 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 7 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 7 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 1 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind

chill readings as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 4 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 1 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low

as 8 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 8 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 4 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 7 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 8 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 6 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 9 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 16. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 6 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 7 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as

low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 1 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 9 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

302 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 7 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

