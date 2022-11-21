TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

_____

165 FPUS54 KEWX 210830

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

TXZ192-212130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-212130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-212130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-212130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-212130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-212130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ190-212130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-212130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ208-212130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-212130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-212130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-212130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-212130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-212130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-212130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-212130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ223-212130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-212130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-212130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-212130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-212130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-212130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ202-212130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-212130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-212130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ171-212130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ217-212130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-212130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-212130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs around

50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-212130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-212130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ221-212130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-212130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

230 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather