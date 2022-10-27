TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

_____

680 FPUS54 KEWX 270848

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

TXZ192-272200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-272200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ183-272200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-272200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-272200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-272200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ190-272200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-272200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-272200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ206-272200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-272200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-272200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-272200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-272200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ219-272200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-272200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-272200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ207-272200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ191-272200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-272200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ189-272200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-272200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid

with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-272200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-272200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-272200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-272200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-272200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-272200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ185-272200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-272200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-272200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-272200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ218-272200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

348 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather