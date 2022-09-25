TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

253 AM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

