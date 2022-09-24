TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022

_____

307 FPUS54 KEWX 240755

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

TXZ192-242100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ205-242100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-242100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ220-242100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-242100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-242100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ190-242100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ172-242100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ208-242100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ206-242100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ224-242100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-242100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-242100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ209-242100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ219-242100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ188-242100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ223-242100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ207-242100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ191-242100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ222-242100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ189-242100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ186-242100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ202-242100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ225-242100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-242100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-242100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ217-242100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ204-242100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-242100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ203-242100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ173-242100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ221-242100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ218-242100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather