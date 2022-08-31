TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ 834 FPUS54 KEWX 310807 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 TXZ192-312115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ205-312115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ183-312115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ220-312115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ187-312115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ193-312115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ190-312115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ172-312115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ208-312115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ206-312115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-312115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ228-312115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ184-312115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ209-312115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ219-312115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ188-312115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ223-312115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-312115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-312115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ222-312115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ189-312115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ186-312115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ202-312115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ225-312115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ194-312115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ171-312115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ217-312115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ204-312115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ185-312115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ203-312115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ173-312115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ221-312115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ218-312115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 307 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$