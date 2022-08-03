TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

_____

948 FPUS54 KEWX 030710

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

TXZ192-032015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ205-032015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 99.

$$

TXZ183-032015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-032015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ187-032015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-032015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ190-032015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-032015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ208-032015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ206-032015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-032015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ228-032015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-032015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-032015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ219-032015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ188-032015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-032015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ207-032015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ191-032015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-032015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-032015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-032015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-032015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-032015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

$$

TXZ194-032015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ171-032015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 99.

$$

TXZ217-032015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-032015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ185-032015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-032015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-032015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ221-032015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-032015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

210 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather