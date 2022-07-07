TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 _____ 100 FPUS54 KEWX 070716 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 TXZ192-072030- Travis- Including the city of Austin 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ205-072030- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ183-072030- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ220-072030- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ187-072030- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ193-072030- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ190-072030- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ172-072030- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ208-072030- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ206-072030- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ224-072030- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ228-072030- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 105 to 110. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ184-072030- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ209-072030- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ219-072030- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ188-072030- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ223-072030- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ207-072030- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ191-072030- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ222-072030- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ189-072030- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ186-072030- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ202-072030- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ225-072030- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 112. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 115. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 115. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ194-072030- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 111. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ171-072030- Llano- Including the city of Llano 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 99 to 104. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ217-072030- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ204-072030- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ185-072030- Real- Including the city of Leakey 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ203-072030- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ173-072030- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ221-072030- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ218-072030- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$