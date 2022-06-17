TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

TXZ192-172015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ205-172015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ183-172015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ220-172015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ187-172015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-172015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ190-172015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ172-172015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ208-172015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ206-172015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-172015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ228-172015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ184-172015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ209-172015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ219-172015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hazy, hot

with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ188-172015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ223-172015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ207-172015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ191-172015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-172015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ189-172015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ186-172015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ202-172015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ225-172015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

TXZ194-172015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ171-172015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ217-172015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ204-172015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hazy,

hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-172015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ203-172015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ173-172015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ221-172015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hazy. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ218-172015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

205 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hazy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

