TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022 _____ 996 FPUS54 KEWX 100740 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 TXZ192-102045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ205-102045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ183-102045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ220-102045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ187-102045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ193-102045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ190-102045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ172-102045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ208-102045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ206-102045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ224-102045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ228-102045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ184-102045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ209-102045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ219-102045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ188-102045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ223-102045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ207-102045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ191-102045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ222-102045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ189-102045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ186-102045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ202-102045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ225-102045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ194-102045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ171-102045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ217-102045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. $$ TXZ204-102045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ185-102045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ203-102045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ173-102045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-102045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ218-102045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 240 AM CDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather