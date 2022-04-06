TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

TXZ192-062115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-062115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-062115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-062115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-062115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-062115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-062115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ172-062115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ208-062115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ206-062115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ224-062115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Breezy with highs around 80. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-062115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-062115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-062115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-062115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-062115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ223-062115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ207-062115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy

with highs around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ191-062115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ222-062115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-062115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ186-062115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ202-062115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-062115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-062115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-062115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around

90.

$$

TXZ217-062115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-062115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-062115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-062115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-062115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-062115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-062115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

306 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

