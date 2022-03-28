TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

_____

270 FPUS54 KEWX 280803

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

TXZ192-282115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ205-282115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ183-282115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-282115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ187-282115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-282115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ190-282115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs around 80.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ172-282115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ208-282115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-282115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ224-282115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-282115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ184-282115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-282115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ219-282115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-282115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-282115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-282115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ191-282115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ222-282115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ189-282115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs around 80.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ186-282115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ202-282115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-282115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-282115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-282115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 50.

$$

TXZ217-282115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-282115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-282115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-282115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-282115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-282115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ218-282115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather