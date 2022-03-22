TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022 _____ 973 FPUS54 KEWX 220717 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 TXZ192-222030- Travis- Including the city of Austin 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ205-222030- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ183-222030- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ220-222030- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs around 90. $$ TXZ187-222030- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ193-222030- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ190-222030- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ172-222030- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ208-222030- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-222030- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ224-222030- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ228-222030- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-222030- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ209-222030- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ219-222030- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ188-222030- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ223-222030- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-222030- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ191-222030- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ222-222030- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ189-222030- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ186-222030- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ202-222030- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ225-222030- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ194-222030- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...TORNADO WATCH 58 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ171-222030- Llano- Including the city of Llano 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ217-222030- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ204-222030- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ185-222030- Real- Including the city of Leakey 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ203-222030- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ173-222030- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ221-222030- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ218-222030- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 217 AM CDT Tue Mar 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. $$