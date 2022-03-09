TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

_____

771 FPUS54 KEWX 090826

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

TXZ192-092130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-092130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-092130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ220-092130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-092130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-092130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Blustery and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-092130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-092130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers and sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ208-092130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-092130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 30. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-092130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-092130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-092130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ209-092130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much colder with lows around 30. Wind chill readings

around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-092130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-092130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-092130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Blustery and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind

chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-092130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 30. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-092130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-092130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Blustery and much colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-092130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-092130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-092130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ225-092130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-092130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings

around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-092130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers and sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ217-092130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ204-092130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ185-092130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-092130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 60. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ173-092130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-092130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 30. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-092130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

226 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather