TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022

_____

765 FPUS54 KEWX 050931

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

TXZ192-052245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-052245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-052245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-052245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-052245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-052245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ190-052245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-052245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-052245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy and less humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-052245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-052245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-052245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-052245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-052245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ219-052245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-052245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-052245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy and less humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-052245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-052245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Cooler with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ222-052245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy and less humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-052245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-052245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-052245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Less humid with

lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-052245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-052245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-052245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-052245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-052245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-052245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ203-052245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-052245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-052245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-052245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

331 AM CST Sat Mar 5 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather