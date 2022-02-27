TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022 _____ 368 FPUS54 KEWX 270817 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 TXZ192-272130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ205-272130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ183-272130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ220-272130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ187-272130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ193-272130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ190-272130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ172-272130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ208-272130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ206-272130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ224-272130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. $$ TXZ228-272130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-272130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ209-272130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ219-272130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ188-272130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ223-272130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ207-272130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ191-272130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ222-272130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ189-272130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ186-272130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ202-272130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ225-272130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ194-272130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ171-272130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ217-272130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ204-272130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ185-272130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ203-272130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ173-272130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ221-272130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ218-272130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 217 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather