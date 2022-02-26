TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

_____

786 FPUS54 KEWX 260823

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

TXZ192-262130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-262130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-262130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ220-262130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ187-262130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-262130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-262130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-262130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

freezing rain this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-262130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-262130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-262130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-262130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-262130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ209-262130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-262130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ188-262130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-262130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-262130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-262130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-262130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-262130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-262130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-262130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-262130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-262130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-262130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-262130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ204-262130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-262130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-262130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-262130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-262130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-262130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

223 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

