TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022 _____ 382 FPUS54 KEWX 100830 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 TXZ192-102130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ205-102130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ183-102130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ220-102130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs around 80. $$ TXZ187-102130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ193-102130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ190-102130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ172-102130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ208-102130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ206-102130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-102130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ228-102130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-102130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ209-102130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ219-102130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ188-102130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ223-102130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ207-102130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ191-102130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-102130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ189-102130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ186-102130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ202-102130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ225-102130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-102130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ171-102130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ217-102130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ204-102130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ185-102130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ203-102130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ173-102130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ221-102130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ218-102130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 230 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather