TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022

_____

209 FPUS54 KEWX 280806

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

TXZ192-282115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ205-282115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ183-282115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ220-282115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ187-282115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Blustery, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ193-282115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ190-282115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ172-282115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

readings around 20.

$$

TXZ208-282115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ206-282115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ224-282115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ228-282115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ184-282115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ209-282115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ219-282115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ188-282115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Wind chill readings as

low as 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

readings around 20.

$$

TXZ223-282115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ207-282115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ191-282115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ222-282115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ189-282115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Blustery and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ186-282115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid

40s. Wind chill readings around 20.

$$

TXZ202-282115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ225-282115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ194-282115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ171-282115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

$$

TXZ217-282115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ204-282115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ185-282115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ203-282115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ173-282115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ221-282115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ218-282115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

206 AM CST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather