TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ 524 FPUS54 KEWX 230855 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 TXZ192-232200- Travis- Including the city of Austin 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ205-232200- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ183-232200- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ220-232200- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ187-232200- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ193-232200- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ190-232200- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ172-232200- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ208-232200- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ206-232200- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ224-232200- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ228-232200- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ184-232200- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ209-232200- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ219-232200- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ188-232200- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ223-232200- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ207-232200- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ191-232200- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ222-232200- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ189-232200- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ186-232200- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ202-232200- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ225-232200- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ194-232200- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ171-232200- Llano- Including the city of Llano 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ217-232200- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ204-232200- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ185-232200- Real- Including the city of Leakey 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ203-232200- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ173-232200- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ221-232200- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ218-232200- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 255 AM CST Sun Jan 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather