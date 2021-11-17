TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

880 FPUS54 KEWX 170824

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

TXZ192-172130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear before midnight, then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ205-172130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ183-172130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-172130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-172130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ193-172130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ190-172130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ172-172130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ208-172130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ206-172130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ224-172130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-172130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-172130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-172130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ219-172130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ188-172130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ223-172130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ207-172130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ191-172130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ222-172130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-172130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ186-172130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ202-172130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-172130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-172130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ171-172130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ217-172130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-172130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ185-172130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ203-172130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-172130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ221-172130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ218-172130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

224 AM CST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather