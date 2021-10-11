TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

_____

601 FPUS54 KEWX 110807

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

TXZ192-112115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-112115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-112115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-112115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-112115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-112115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-112115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-112115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ208-112115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-112115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-112115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-112115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-112115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ209-112115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-112115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-112115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-112115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-112115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-112115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-112115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-112115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-112115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-112115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-112115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-112115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-112115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ217-112115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-112115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-112115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-112115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-112115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-112115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-112115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

307 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible before midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather