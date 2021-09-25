TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021 _____ 945 FPUS54 KEWX 250735 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 TXZ192-252045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ205-252045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ183-252045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ220-252045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ187-252045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ193-252045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ190-252045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ172-252045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ208-252045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ206-252045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ224-252045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ228-252045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ184-252045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ209-252045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ219-252045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ188-252045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ223-252045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-252045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ191-252045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ222-252045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ189-252045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ186-252045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ202-252045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ225-252045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ194-252045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ171-252045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ217-252045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ204-252045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ185-252045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ203-252045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ173-252045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ221-252045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ218-252045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 235 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$