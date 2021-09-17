TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

TXZ192-172015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-172015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-172015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-172015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-172015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-172015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-172015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-172015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-172015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ206-172015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-172015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-172015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Hot, clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-172015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-172015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ219-172015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-172015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-172015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-172015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-172015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-172015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-172015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-172015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-172015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-172015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-172015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-172015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-172015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Hot, clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-172015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-172015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-172015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-172015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-172015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-172015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

210 AM CDT Fri Sep 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

