TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021 _____ 785 FPUS54 KEWX 030751 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 TXZ192-032100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ205-032100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ183-032100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ220-032100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight. .SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ187-032100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ193-032100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ190-032100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ172-032100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ208-032100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ206-032100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ224-032100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ228-032100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ184-032100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ209-032100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ219-032100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ188-032100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ223-032100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ207-032100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ191-032100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ222-032100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ189-032100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ186-032100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ202-032100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ225-032100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ194-032100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ171-032100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ217-032100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ204-032100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ185-032100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ203-032100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ173-032100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ221-032100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ218-032100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 251 AM CDT Fri Sep 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather