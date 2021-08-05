TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 _____ 809 FPUS54 KEWX 050838 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 TXZ192-052145- Travis- Including the city of Austin 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ205-052145- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ183-052145- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ220-052145- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. $$ TXZ187-052145- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ193-052145- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ190-052145- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ172-052145- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ208-052145- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ206-052145- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ224-052145- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ228-052145- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ184-052145- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ209-052145- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ219-052145- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ188-052145- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ223-052145- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ207-052145- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ191-052145- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ222-052145- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ189-052145- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ186-052145- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ202-052145- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ225-052145- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ194-052145- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ171-052145- Llano- Including the city of Llano 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ217-052145- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ204-052145- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ185-052145- Real- Including the city of Leakey 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ203-052145- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ173-052145- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ221-052145- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ218-052145- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 338 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather