TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

506 FPUS54 KEWX 270841

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

TXZ192-272145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Hot, clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ205-272145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ183-272145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Hot, clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ220-272145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

$$

TXZ187-272145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-272145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ190-272145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-272145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ208-272145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ206-272145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ224-272145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

$$

TXZ228-272145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Hot, clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ184-272145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-272145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-272145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Hot, clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ188-272145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-272145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

$$

TXZ207-272145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ191-272145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ222-272145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

$$

TXZ189-272145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-272145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-272145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Hot, clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-272145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

$$

TXZ194-272145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ171-272145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ217-272145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Hot, clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ204-272145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ185-272145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ203-272145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ173-272145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ221-272145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ218-272145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Hot, clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

