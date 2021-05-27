TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

TXZ192-272130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ205-272130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ183-272130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ220-272130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ187-272130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ193-272130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ190-272130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ172-272130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ208-272130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ206-272130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ224-272130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ228-272130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ184-272130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ209-272130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ219-272130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ188-272130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ223-272130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ207-272130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ191-272130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ222-272130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ189-272130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ186-272130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ202-272130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ225-272130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ194-272130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ171-272130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ217-272130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ204-272130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ185-272130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ203-272130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ173-272130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ221-272130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ218-272130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

329 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

