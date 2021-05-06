TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

195 FPUS54 KEWX 060830

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

TXZ192-062130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ205-062130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ183-062130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ220-062130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ187-062130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ193-062130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-062130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-062130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-062130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-062130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-062130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

80.

$$

TXZ228-062130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-062130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-062130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-062130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ188-062130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ223-062130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

80.

$$

TXZ207-062130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-062130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-062130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ189-062130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ186-062130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ202-062130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-062130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

80.

$$

TXZ194-062130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ171-062130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ217-062130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ204-062130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ185-062130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ203-062130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ173-062130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-062130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ218-062130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

330 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

