TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

598 FPUS54 KEWX 020817

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

TXZ192-022130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-022130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-022130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-022130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-022130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-022130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-022130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-022130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-022130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ206-022130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-022130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-022130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-022130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-022130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ219-022130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-022130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-022130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ207-022130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-022130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-022130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-022130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-022130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-022130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-022130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-022130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-022130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-022130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-022130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ185-022130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-022130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-022130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-022130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-022130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

317 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

