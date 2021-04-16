TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021 _____ 602 FPUS54 KEWX 160725 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 TXZ192-162030- Travis- Including the city of Austin 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ205-162030- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ183-162030- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ220-162030- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ187-162030- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ193-162030- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ190-162030- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ172-162030- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ208-162030- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ206-162030- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ224-162030- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ228-162030- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ184-162030- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ209-162030- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ219-162030- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ188-162030- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ223-162030- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ207-162030- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ191-162030- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ222-162030- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ189-162030- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ186-162030- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ202-162030- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ225-162030- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ194-162030- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ171-162030- Llano- Including the city of Llano 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ217-162030- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ204-162030- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ185-162030- Real- Including the city of Leakey 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ203-162030- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ173-162030- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-162030- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ218-162030- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 225 AM CDT Fri Apr 16 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____