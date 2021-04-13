TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

438 FPUS54 KEWX 130712

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

TXZ192-132015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ205-132015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ183-132015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ220-132015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ187-132015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ193-132015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ190-132015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ172-132015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ208-132015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ206-132015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-132015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ228-132015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ184-132015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ209-132015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ219-132015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ188-132015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ223-132015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ207-132015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ191-132015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ222-132015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ189-132015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ186-132015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-132015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ225-132015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ194-132015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ171-132015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ217-132015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

TXZ204-132015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ185-132015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-132015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ173-132015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ221-132015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ218-132015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

212 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

