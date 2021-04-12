TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

160 FPUS54 KEWX 120902

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

TXZ192-122215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-122215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-122215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-122215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming east

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ187-122215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ193-122215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-122215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ172-122215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-122215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-122215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-122215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ228-122215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ184-122215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ209-122215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-122215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ188-122215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-122215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-122215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-122215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-122215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-122215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ186-122215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ202-122215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-122215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ194-122215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-122215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-122215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ204-122215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ185-122215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ203-122215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-122215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-122215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-122215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

402 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather