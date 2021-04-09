TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021 _____ 990 FPUS54 KEWX 090830 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 TXZ192-092130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ205-092130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ183-092130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ220-092130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 97-102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ187-092130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ193-092130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ190-092130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ172-092130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ208-092130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ206-092130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ224-092130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ228-092130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ184-092130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ209-092130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ219-092130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ188-092130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ223-092130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ207-092130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ191-092130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ222-092130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ189-092130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ186-092130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ202-092130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ225-092130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ194-092130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ171-092130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ217-092130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 98-103. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ204-092130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ185-092130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ203-092130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ173-092130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ221-092130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ218-092130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 330 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$