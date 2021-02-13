TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021 _____ 531 FPUS54 KEWX 130956 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 TXZ192-132300- Travis- Including the city of Austin 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Freezing rain likely, chance of snow and light sleet before midnight, then snow and chance of sleet after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ205-132300- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain and chance of light sleet before midnight, then snow, chance of light sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, light sleet and rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ183-132300- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, sleet with possible rain and freezing drizzle likely in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Snow likely and chance of freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows 10-15. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ220-132300- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain, freezing rain likely and chance of light sleet before midnight, then snow, freezing rain and chance of light sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ187-132300- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle and slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, chance of snow and light sleet before midnight, then snow and chance of light sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 9 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then cloudy with chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ193-132300- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Freezing rain likely and chance of light sleet before midnight, then snow with sleet likely and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light sleet, rain likely and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow, rain, light sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ190-132300- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Freezing rain, chance of snow and light sleet before midnight, then snow and chance of sleet after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 9 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, snow, light sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of snow, rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ172-132300- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and chance of freezing rain before midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 8 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 18. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow. Lows 15-20. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ208-132300- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain likely and chance of light sleet before midnight, then snow, chance of sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5-10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light sleet, rain likely and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ206-132300- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, chance of light sleet and snow before midnight, then snow and chance of sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5-10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ224-132300- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain, freezing rain likely and chance of light sleet before midnight, then freezing rain, light sleet and chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, light sleet likely and chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ228-132300- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, patchy drizzle, chance of freezing rain and patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain before midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain before midnight, then freezing rain, snow likely and chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of freezing rain, slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-132300- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain with possible freezing drizzle and sleet in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and chance of freezing rain before midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 8 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then cloudy with chance of freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ209-132300- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, rain and slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Freezing rain likely, chance of light sleet and rain likely before midnight, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5-10 above. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain, light sleet likely and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ219-132300- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain, patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain, freezing rain likely and chance of light sleet before midnight, then snow, freezing rain and chance of light sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 19. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then cloudy with chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ188-132300- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow and chance of freezing rain before midnight, then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 18. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, snow, light sleet and rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows 15-20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ223-132300- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Freezing rain likely, chance of light sleet and rain likely before midnight, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, light sleet likely and chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ207-132300- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain and chance of light sleet before midnight, then snow, chance of sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ191-132300- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, chance of light sleet and snow before midnight, then snow and chance of sleet after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet with possible rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ222-132300- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain, freezing rain likely and chance of light sleet before midnight, then freezing rain, light sleet and chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ189-132300- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Freezing rain, chance of snow and light sleet before midnight, then snow and chance of sleet after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 8 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5-10 above. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ186-132300- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle and slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow, chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 8 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5-10 above. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ202-132300- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain with possible freezing rain, sleet, drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow, rain and chance of freezing rain before midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 13. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10-15. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance of freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ225-132300- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Rain, freezing rain likely and chance of light sleet before midnight, then freezing rain, light sleet and chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, freezing rain and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ194-132300- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, rain and slight chance of light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain likely and chance of light sleet before midnight, then snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, light sleet, rain likely and slight chance of snow in the morning, then snow, light sleet, freezing rain and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, snow, light sleet and slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ171-132300- Llano- Including the city of Llano 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain and light sleet. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and chance of freezing rain before midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 7 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of freezing rain, light sleet and snow. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain, snow and rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows 15-20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ217-132300- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely and chance of snow before midnight, then snow and freezing rain likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance of snow and freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ204-132300- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle, slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, rain, chance of light sleet and snow before midnight, then snow and chance of light sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then cloudy with chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light sleet, slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ185-132300- Real- Including the city of Leakey 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow, chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 10 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then cloudy with chance of freezing rain, light sleet and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ203-132300- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain, patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, rain, chance of snow and light sleet before midnight, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-132300- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Freezing rain likely, chance of snow and light sleet before midnight, then snow and chance of sleet after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows around 10 above. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Cloudy. Slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain, snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing rain, snow and slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ221-132300- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of freezing rain and rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Freezing rain, rain likely and chance of light sleet before midnight, then snow and freezing rain with light sleet likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ218-132300- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 356 AM CST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, freezing rain, patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain before midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain, freezing rain and chance of light sleet before midnight, then snow, freezing rain and chance of light sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows around 18. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain, slight chance of snow and freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain, snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather