TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021 _____ 851 FPUS54 KEWX 080939 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 TXZ192-082245- Travis- Including the city of Austin 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ205-082245- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ183-082245- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ220-082245- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ187-082245- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Widespread drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ193-082245- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ190-082245- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ172-082245- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ208-082245- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ206-082245- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ224-082245- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Widespread drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ228-082245- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ184-082245- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ209-082245- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ219-082245- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ188-082245- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ223-082245- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Widespread drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ207-082245- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Widespread drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ191-082245- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ222-082245- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ189-082245- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ186-082245- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ202-082245- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. $$ TXZ225-082245- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ194-082245- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ171-082245- Llano- Including the city of Llano 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ217-082245- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ204-082245- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ185-082245- Real- Including the city of Leakey 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ203-082245- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ173-082245- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ221-082245- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Widespread drizzle after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ218-082245- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 339 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread fog in the morning. Widespread drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$