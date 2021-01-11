TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

TXZ192-112200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ205-112200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ183-112200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ220-112200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ187-112200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ193-112200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ190-112200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ172-112200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ208-112200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ206-112200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ224-112200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ228-112200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ184-112200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ209-112200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph before midnight

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ219-112200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ188-112200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ223-112200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ207-112200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ191-112200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ222-112200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ189-112200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ186-112200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ202-112200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-112200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ194-112200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph before midnight

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ171-112200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ217-112200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-112200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-112200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ203-112200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-112200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ221-112200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ218-112200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

251 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

