TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021 _____ 729 FPUS54 KEWX 090929 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 TXZ192-092230- Travis- Including the city of Austin 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and chance of snow in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow before midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ205-092230- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ183-092230- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ220-092230- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ187-092230- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ193-092230- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain, slight chance of thunderstorms and snow in the afternoon. Less than 1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ190-092230- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and chance of snow in the afternoon. Less than 1 inch of snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ172-092230- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow before midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ208-092230- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ206-092230- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain, slight chance of thunderstorms and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ224-092230- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ228-092230- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ184-092230- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ209-092230- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain in the morning, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow before midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ219-092230- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ188-092230- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain and chance of snow in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ223-092230- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ207-092230- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ191-092230- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain with possible snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less than 1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ222-092230- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ189-092230- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain, slight chance of thunderstorms and snow in the afternoon. Less than 1 inch of snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ186-092230- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ202-092230- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ225-092230- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy, colder. Rain in the morning, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ194-092230- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain in the morning, then rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Less than 1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain before midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. $$ TXZ171-092230- Llano- Including the city of Llano 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain with snow likely in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ217-092230- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ204-092230- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ185-092230- Real- Including the city of Leakey 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ203-092230- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ173-092230- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain in the morning, then rain and chance of snow in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow before midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ221-092230- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ218-092230- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 329 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain before midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. 