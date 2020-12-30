TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020 _____ 405 FPUS54 KEWX 300926 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 TXZ192-302230- Travis- Including the city of Austin 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ205-302230- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ183-302230- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers likely before midnight, then showers, snow, slight chance of thunderstorms and light sleet after midnight. Less than 1 inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Colder. Rain, snow with possible freezing rain, thunderstorms and sleet in the morning, then snow likely and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ220-302230- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ187-302230- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ193-302230- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ190-302230- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ172-302230- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ208-302230- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ206-302230- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ224-302230- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ228-302230- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ184-302230- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers likely before midnight, then showers, freezing rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain with possible freezing rain, thunderstorms, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow likely and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain before midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ209-302230- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ219-302230- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ188-302230- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and snow before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ223-302230- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ207-302230- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ191-302230- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ222-302230- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ189-302230- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ186-302230- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain, slight chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ202-302230- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ225-302230- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ194-302230- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ171-302230- Llano- Including the city of Llano 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ217-302230- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ204-302230- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ185-302230- Real- Including the city of Leakey 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much colder. Rain, slight chance of thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-302230- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ173-302230- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ221-302230- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ218-302230- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 326 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder. Showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$