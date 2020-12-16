TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020 _____ 085 FPUS54 KEWX 160906 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 TXZ192-162215- Travis- Including the city of Austin 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ205-162215- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ183-162215- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ220-162215- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ187-162215- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ193-162215- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ190-162215- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ172-162215- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ208-162215- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ206-162215- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ224-162215- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ228-162215- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ184-162215- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ209-162215- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ219-162215- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ188-162215- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ223-162215- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ207-162215- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ191-162215- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ222-162215- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ189-162215- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ186-162215- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ202-162215- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ225-162215- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ194-162215- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ171-162215- Llano- Including the city of Llano 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ217-162215- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ204-162215- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ185-162215- Real- Including the city of Leakey 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ203-162215- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ173-162215- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ221-162215- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ218-162215- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 306 AM CST Wed Dec 16 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather