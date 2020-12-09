TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
_____
476 FPUS54 KEWX 090929
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
TXZ192-091030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ205-091030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ183-091030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-091030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ187-091030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-091030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ190-091030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-091030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ208-091030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ206-091030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-091030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-091030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ184-091030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-091030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ219-091030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ188-091030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-091030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ207-091030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ191-091030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ222-091030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-091030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-091030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-091030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-091030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ194-091030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-091030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-091030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ204-091030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ185-091030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-091030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ173-091030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ221-091030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-091030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
329 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather