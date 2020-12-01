TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

_____

338 FPUS54 KEWX 010847

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

TXZ192-012200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-012200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ183-012200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ220-012200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ187-012200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ193-012200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 35 to 40 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-012200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-012200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-012200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-012200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ224-012200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ228-012200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-012200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ209-012200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-012200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ188-012200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-012200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ207-012200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ191-012200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-012200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ189-012200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-012200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-012200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-012200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-012200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-012200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-012200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-012200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-012200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to

35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-012200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-012200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-012200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ218-012200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

247 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather