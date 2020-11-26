TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020
_____
530 FPUS54 KEWX 260842
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
TXZ192-262145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ205-262145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-262145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-262145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
$$
TXZ187-262145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ193-262145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-262145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ172-262145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-262145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-262145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-262145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ228-262145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ184-262145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-262145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-262145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
$$
TXZ188-262145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-262145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-262145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-262145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ222-262145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ189-262145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ186-262145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-262145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-262145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ194-262145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ171-262145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-262145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-262145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-262145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ203-262145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-262145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ221-262145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-262145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
242 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
