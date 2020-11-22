TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

_____

644 FPUS54 KEWX 220945

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

TXZ192-222245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ205-222245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ183-222245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-222245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ187-222245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-222245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-222245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-222245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-222245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-222245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-222245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ228-222245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ184-222245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ209-222245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-222245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ188-222245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ223-222245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ207-222245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-222245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-222245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ189-222245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ186-222245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-222245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-222245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-222245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-222245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ217-222245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-222245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-222245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-222245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-222245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-222245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ218-222245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

345 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

_____

