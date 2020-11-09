TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

699 FPUS54 KEWX 090853

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

TXZ192-092200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TXZ205-092200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ183-092200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ220-092200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ187-092200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-092200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-092200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-092200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-092200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-092200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TXZ224-092200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-092200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ184-092200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ209-092200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-092200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-092200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-092200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-092200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-092200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-092200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-092200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-092200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-092200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ225-092200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-092200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

TXZ171-092200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-092200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ204-092200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-092200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ203-092200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ173-092200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ221-092200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-092200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

253 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

