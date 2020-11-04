TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

TXZ192-042100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ205-042100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ183-042100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-042100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ187-042100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ193-042100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ190-042100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ172-042100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ208-042100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ206-042100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ224-042100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ228-042100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ184-042100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ209-042100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-042100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ188-042100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ223-042100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ207-042100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ191-042100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ222-042100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ189-042100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ186-042100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ202-042100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ225-042100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ194-042100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-042100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ217-042100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ204-042100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ185-042100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ203-042100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ173-042100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ221-042100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ218-042100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

200 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

